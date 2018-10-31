The NAACP Is Working To Get You To The Polls

If You Missed It
| 10.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s election time and the NAACP is working to get people to the polls! The NAACP is the oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization.

President and CEO Derrick Johnson says this election they decided to really invest in data and technology to get “infrequent voters” to the polls. “Infrequent voters,” are people who don’t tend to vote in midterm elections.

It has been said that young people don’t vote but Johnson insists, “voting is not a generational problem it is a people problem.” He has a message for those that refuse to vote and it’s that the potholes in your neighborhood are there because you don’t vote. Your vote is your voice, don’t silence it.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Midterm Elections , NAACP , Voting

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close