The NAACP Is Working To Get You To The Polls

It’s election time and the NAACP is working to get people to the polls! The NAACP is the oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization.

President and CEO Derrick Johnson says this election they decided to really invest in data and technology to get “infrequent voters” to the polls. “Infrequent voters,” are people who don’t tend to vote in midterm elections.

It has been said that young people don’t vote but Johnson insists, “voting is not a generational problem it is a people problem.” He has a message for those that refuse to vote and it’s that the potholes in your neighborhood are there because you don’t vote. Your vote is your voice, don’t silence it.

