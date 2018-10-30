CLOSE
News
Home > News > National News

Klay Thompson Breaks Stephen Curry’s Record For 3s In Game

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

CHICAGO (AP) — Klay Thompson has broken teammate Stephen Curry’s NBA record for 3-pointers in a game with his 14th during a brilliant offensive performance by the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson set the mark with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter Monday night against the Chicago Bulls. He was mobbed by teammates as the players headed to the sideline for a timeout, with the Warriors leading 113-69.

Golden State led 92-50 at halftime, the second highest point total for a half in NBA history. Phoenix scored 107 points in the first half of a 173-143 victory over Denver in 1990.

Thompson was just 5 for 36 from long range through Golden State’s first seven games.

Curry hit 13 3-pointers against New Orleans on Nov. 11, 2016.

15 Pictures That Prove Steph & Ayesha Curry Are The Black Love MVPs
0 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Golden State Warriors , Klay Thompson , NBA , Steph Curry

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close