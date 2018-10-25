Steph Curry is doing his thing on the court and has decided to add something new to his resume. According to The Christian Post, Curry will be one of the executive producers for the Christian film “Breakthrough.” This film is a, “story of faith for everybody.”

The movie is a adaptation of Joyce Smith’s best-selling book, “, The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Faith and Her Child’s Resurrection.” It will be released nationwide on April 12th of 2019 and stars Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us” as well as Topher Grace of “That 70s Show” are in the film.

“Breakthrough” captured Curry’s attention because it deals with the topics of faith, family and sports. Curry said, “John’s story is nothing short of incredible. It’s a story about the power of prayer and perseverance and one I immediately connected to. After reading the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of bringing it to life onscreen.” DeVon Franklin produced “Breakthrough” and decided to pitch the film to Curry during a meeting. Almost 24 hours later he was ready to get involved with the film. We can’t wait to see this movie!

Steph Curry To Produce Christian Movie ‘Breakthrough’ was originally published on getuperica.com