K. Michelle Shades Tamar

Anytime K. Michelle and Tamar Braxton are mentioned in the same sentence, you know some drama is about to pop off. In this case, K. Michelle, is pissed about Tamar using Love & Hip Hop payment levels to shade Traci Braxton, who K calls her “sister,” reports LBS.

If you missed it, earlier this week, Tamar threw shade at Traci Braxton for continuing to film Braxton Family Values with friends after the rest of their sisters decided to leave. In response to a fan, Tamar said that Traci’s getting paid “less than lahh [love and hip hop]’” which amounts to “basically nothing.”

Now, you know K. Michelle was not going to let that kind of comment slide ’cause that’s like an insult to her since she’s been part of the “Love & Hip Hop” family for years. Her clapback also made mention of the fact that since Tamar lost her house, her WEtv checks for “Braxton Family Values” must not be much of anything, either. So take that!

K. Michelle, who’s made a career off her ‘Love and Hip Hop’ checks clapped back at Tamar on Instagram live and said that WE TV checks must not be much of anything since Tamar’s getting kicked out of her house.

