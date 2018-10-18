CLOSE
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Arrested For Assaulting Her Child At Middle School

(Tommie Lee Instagram)

Love & Hip Hop star Tommie Lee  is back in jail…this time for attacking her child at school.

Jefferson was arrested in Cobb County for allegedly shoving her child’s head into a locker, among other things, at Griffin Middle School yesterday, per an arrest warrant.

Channel 2 Action News reports that she was charged with felony aggravated assault, simple battery, first-degree child cruelty and disruption of public schools.

Lee posted $27,000 bond Wednesday morning and is out of jail.

Fans of the reality TV star know that she’s had several run-ins with the law. Lee was arrested in July after she reportedly refused orders from officers and hit a valet on the head.

The valet didn’t press charges, but she was charged with “disorderly under the influence” and booked at Atlanta City Detention Center.

Lee was also accused of attacking an Atlanta mall employee in February.

