Tamar Braxton Wants Judge To Sign Off On Divorce After Vince Herbert Fails To Respond

Tamar Braxton’s estranged husband, Vince Herbert, has failed to respond to her filing to dissolve their marriage, now the reality TV star is hoping a judge will sign off on their divorce so she can be done with this process.

In new documents obtained by The Blast, the youngest of the Braxton sisters has asked a judge to grant her a default judgment in her divorce.

Herbert was served back in September and given 30 days to respond in court but he reportedly can’t be bothered responding to Tamar’s petition for divorce.

When the music producer failed to show up or file court docs within the deadline, Braxton wasted no time to file a motion for the judge to wrap it up without Herbert’s involvement.

According to the report, if her motion is approved, the judge could determine the amount of child and spousal support and split their community property equally.

Tune into Steve Today to watch me and @snoopdogg have a GOOD ol Time Before we hit the road for our first show this week in Houston! It’s a cackle! 😩😩😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IPEYjwnoaa — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) October 2, 2018

The songstress filed for divorce from Herbert back in October 2017 after nine years of marriage.

Braxton is also seeking primary custody of their 4-year-old son, Logan.

This has been one INCREDIBLE journey. I have experienced extreme highs and extreme lows all in front of you all! Being open and honest with you guys is what I feel made us all connect in the first place. I just hope and pray that I can continue being a reflection of REAL LIFE — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) October 5, 2018

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE