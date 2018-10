Megyn Kelly said on TV that she thinks blackface is okay as long as it’s “respectful.” When is it ever “respectful?” She has since returned to TV with an apology. It was recently announced that Kelly will no longer be on television but will most likely receive a pay out of close to $50 million. Megyn Kelly, you are the Bama Of The Week.

