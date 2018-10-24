Tia Mowry And Loretta Devine Star In New Netflix Comedy

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Loretta Devine will be staring in a new Netflix comedy called Family Reunion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, which will feature an all-black writers room, has been picked up for a total of 20 episodes.

According to the synopsis, the comedy will center “on Cocoa McKellan (Mowry), a free-spirited mother from Seattle. When she and her former football-playing husband Moz and their four children travel from their home in the big city to the small town of Columbus, Ga., for the McKellan Family Reunion, they get to know an extended family they didn’t realize they were missing.”

Devine will be playing the role of the family’s matriarch, M’Dear. She expressed her excitement for the show and said, “I am so blessed to be part of this new and exciting moment in time that will touch and bring laughter, smiles, and joy to everyone who sees it. That is Family Reunion for me right now. When you see it, I think you are gonna love it, because it is all about family.…the core of everything.”

