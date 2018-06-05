Ava DuVernay Turning Colin Kaepernick’s High School Experience Into TV Series

The NFL may have banned Colin Kaepernick for using his First Amendment right to peacefully protest against injustice, but the 30-year-old has clearly moved on. He is now teaming up with Emmy winner Ava DuVernay for a television series that will definitely be a must-see.

DuVernay has several projects in the works and one of them, according to Vanity Fair, is with the former NFL player, which will be a “TV comedy series with Colin Kaepernick that centers on his high-school life.” No word on when or where this will air, but it should definitely be a fascinating story.

Kaepernick’s father was Black and his mother was white, but he was given up for adoption. A white couple named Rick and Teresa Kaepernick adopted him and he was raised in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin until he was 4. The family eventually moved to Turlock, California, which is where he attended high school. He was an overall athlete and became a sports star in Central California because of his accomplishments in football and basketball.

With Ava behind him, there could so some interesting stories tell and you can be guaranteed these two will definitely insert some needed social commentary.

Another note, Ava is also directing a Netflix series on The Central Park Five. They were 5 Black teenagers who were wrongfully accused of assaulting a white woman in New York City’s Central Park in 1989. Their lives were destroyed and Donald Trump famously took out a full page ad in The New York Times calling for their execution.

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black & White Celebs 34 photos Launch gallery SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black & White Celebs 1. Singer KeKe Wyatt's mother is white and her father is African-American. Source:Instagram 1 of 34 2. Alicia Keys has an Italian mom and an African- American dad. (PR) 2 of 34 3. Actor Boris Kodjue's father is Ghanaian and his mother German. (PR) 3 of 34 4. Athlete Lolo Jones birth mother is white and her dad is black. (PR) 4 of 34 5. "Criminal Minds" actor has a white mom and a black dad. (PR) 5 of 34 6. Rashida Jones, daughter of Quincy Jones, who is Black and mom, Peggy Lipton is White. (PR) 6 of 34 7. Singer Lenny Kravitz has a Black mom and a Caucasian-Jewish father. (PR) 7 of 34 8. Amber Rose has an Italian father and a Creole Mother. (PR) 8 of 34 9. Drake's mother is Jewish-Canadian and his father is Black. (PR) 9 of 34 10. Jordin Sparks is bi-racial too. (PR) 10 of 34 11. J.Cole's mother is caucasian and his dad is African- American. (PR) 11 of 34 12. Singer Mya's father is Italian and her mother is Black. (PR) 12 of 34 13. NBA player Kris Humphries has a white mom and black dad. (PR) 13 of 34 14. Actress Halle berry's mother is Causcasian and her father is Black. (PR) 14 of 34 15. President Barack Obama has a Kenyan father and a Caucasian mother. (AP) 15 of 34 16. Tracee Ellis Ross' mom is the the legendary Diana Ross and her dad is white. (PR) 16 of 34 17. Derek Jeter has a black dad and white mother. (PR) 17 of 34 18. Actor Wentworth Miller is half White and Black. (AP) 18 of 34 19. Maya Rudolph has a black mother, Minnie Rippleton and a white father. (PR) 19 of 34 20. Actress Lauren London has a Black mom and a Caucasian- Jewish father. (PR) 20 of 34 21. Actor Vin Diesal is black and Italian but he has never met his biological father. (PR) 21 of 34 22. Singer Leona Lewis has white mom and black dad. (PR) 22 of 34 23. Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown's mother is white and her dad is black. (PR) 23 of 34 24. Actor Jesse Williams has a Swedish mom and an African-American dad. (PR) 24 of 34 25. Twins actresses Tia Mowry-Hardict and Tamara Mowry-Housley are Black and Italian. (PR) 25 of 34 26. Faith Evans has a black mother and an italian father, but the singer chooses not to claim her white ancestry. (PR) 26 of 34 27. Singer Craig David has a grenadian dad and white-british mom. (PR) 27 of 34 28. Actress Tamara Taylor has a black father and a Scottish mother. (PR) 28 of 34 29. The tall red-head Blake Griffin has a white mom and black dad. (PR) 29 of 34 30. Michael Ealy (PR Photos) 30 of 34 31. Colin Kaepernick father is African American and his mother White. 31 of 34 32. Ballerina Misty Copeland's father is German American anad African American and her mother ins African American and Italian American. (PR Photos) 32 of 34 33. Paula Patton's mother is white and her father is Black. (PR Photos) 33 of 34 34. Jussie Smollett's father is Jewish and his mother is African American. (AP) 34 of 34 Skip ad Continue reading Ava DuVernay Turning Colin Kaepernick’s High School Experience Into TV Series SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black & White Celebs Check out our gallery of our favorite multi-racial celebrities.

Ava DuVernay Turning Colin Kaepernick’s High School Experience Into TV Series was originally published on newsone.com