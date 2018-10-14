Prince’s Estate Demands Trump Stop Playing His Music At Rallies

At a rally in Mississippi, Trump played Prince‘s iconic 1984 song “Purple Rain.” Prince’s estate was not here for it.

“The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or The White House to use Prince’s songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately,” Prince’s estate said in a statement via Jeremiah Freed, also known as Dr. Funkenberry.

Here is a video below of the song being played at the Trump rally:

You can hear Purple Rain ☔️ playing over the speakers while the crowd did the wave at the #TrumpRally in Southaven, Mississippi tonight before @realDonaldTrump came out. pic.twitter.com/BdN2H3Ap3v — H. rutledge (@hrutledge24) October 3, 2018

While Prince was certainly a political artist, he often talked about race, poverty and faith in his music. He was not associated with a particular political party, and as a Jehovah’s Witness, he was also open about never voting.

In 2009, Prince told Tavis Smiley about President Barack Obama, “Well, I don’t vote. I’ve don’t have nothing to do with it. I’ve got no dog in that race.”

He continued, “The reason why is that I’m one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and we’ve never voted. That’s not to say I don’t think … President Obama is a very smart individual and he seems like he means well. Prophecy is what we all have to go by now.”

In 2015, Prince played a private concert for Obama in the White House’s East Room before shows in Washington, D.C.

In 1990, Prince gave $2,000 to Minnesota Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, who was a Republican. Boschwitz’s campaign director said at the time, “It’s safe to assume that Rudy is not familiar with Prince’s work.”

Boschwitz lost to Democrat Paul Wellstone in the 1990 campaign.

Well, let’s hope other people will be voting in droves on November 6.

