Bishop Michael Curry rose to fame after giving an amazing sermon at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding back in May 2019.

Now, Bishop Curry is spreading his message of love in his new book fittingly titled The Power Of Love. The Chicago native called into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss the Royal Wedding, growing up in Chicago and what led him to writing this book.

Check out the full interview above!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE