Are You Too Ghetto To Get A Job? Women In St. Louis Say They Were Profiled By Name

Over a dozen women claim they received rejection letters from St. Louis’ Mantality Health center noting their “ghetto names” as the reason the candidates did not get the job.

Dornisha Zachary and Militina Burnett are speaking out after the company sent them an offensive email that read, in part, “Thank you for your interest in careers at Mantality Health. Unfortunately, we do not consider candidates that have a suggestive ghetto name. We wish you the best in your career search. Regards.”

A Missouri woman says she was rejected from a potential job because of her name. Hermeisha Robinson applied for a position with a clinic called Mantality Health and received a response that said “Unfortunately, we do not consider candidates that have suggestive ‘ghetto’ names.” pic.twitter.com/AFD5OiDrgz — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 16, 2018

The painful words made Zachary “a little teary,” she said.

Zachary says she applied for a customer service job using Indeed.com but noted, “The company looked at my name and said, ‘We don’t care about what you’ve done in life. Your name is going to dismiss you completely.’”

Mantality Health’s clinic director Jack Gamache told KMOV that the company’s account was hacked and that police are investigating the situation.

At least 20 women, including Hermeisha Robinson and Dorneshia Zachery, received rejection letters from St. Louis’ Mantality Health center earlier this week that listed their “ghetto names” as the reason the candidates did not get the job. https://t.co/YUdPjrI3cg — HuffPostWomen (@HuffPostWomen) August 25, 2018

Investigators believe the emails were sent by a disgruntled employee.

Meanwhile, Indeed responded by saying there is no evidence to support that hacking occurred.

