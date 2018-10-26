Watch Out: Some Texas Voting Machines Changing Straight-Party Votes

Some voters in Texas are reporting interesting issues on both the Republican and Democratic side of straight-party voting.

One voter voted a straight Democratic ticket but when she got to the last screen to review her choices, she noticed that all of her votes were for a straight Democratic ticket – until it showed that she was casting a vote for Ted Cruz, the Republican Senator running for re-election against Beto O’Rourke.

She tried again and again and got the same issue. It occurred in Fort Bend County as well. Even on the Republican side, if some are voting for a straight-ticket, the machine unselects Sen. Cruz and wind up voting for no one.

It’s occurred so much that the Secretary of State in Texas had to put up a statewide advisory on to every Texas election advisor. He calls it an “operator error.”

Ft. Bend County Election Administrator John Oldham said, “We’ve heard from voters over a number of elections about this. It’s not a glitch, it’s a user-induced problem that comes from the type of system that we have. I think both sides could be equally hurt.”

In Oldham’s eyes, it’s been an issue for at least six years and it has not been fixed. Texas also has no warning screen that alerts voters if they purposefully or accidentally pick a candidate of their opposing party.

How does it happen? Oldham believes that it is most likely caused by voters who twist the selection dial and press the enter button at the same time. It may not be a purposeful action, but if done by voters who are in a rush, they don’t recognize that they’re still doing both.

