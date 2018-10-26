Iowa Teacher Wears Blackface To Halloween Party

It’s almost Halloween and every year there are people who clearly missed the “blackface is never acceptable,” memo.

A photo of first-grade teacher in Iowa wearing blackface as a part of a Halloween costume have been circulating the web; and folks are not happy about it.

According to KTNV the woman was trying to portray Lafawnduh from the movie Napoleon Dynamite. According to the Quad City Times, Megan Luloff reportedly went to the party with her entire crew, who dressed as characters from the movie.

Now, the NAACP is calling on the district to fire her.

District officials are reportedly investigating the photo

