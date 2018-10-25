Entertainment
Pooch Hall Pleads Innocent In DUI Case

Ray Donovan star Pooch Hall (born Marion Henry Hall) is facing up to six years imprisonment for driving under the influence with his two-year-old son in the car.

As reported by Deadline, the October 3 incident in Burbank saw the actor crashing his Chrysler 300 sedan into a parked car. His son was on his lap and not wearing a seatbelt and the actor was behind the wheel. Hall was arrested and charged with child endangerment and a DUI.

“The Game” alum was released later on $100,000 bond. Hall’s wife took their unharmed child home from the scene of the crash.

Hall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday (Oct. 5) and faces one felony count of child abuse, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced. He is also charged with “one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content,” Jackie Lacey’s team said Tuesday afternoon.

Altogether, those charges could see Hall sent to state prison for up to six years if found guilty. The D.A. is asking the L.A. Superior Court to set bail at $100,000 — pending an actual court day, the report states.

It’s unclear how Hall’s legal woes will affect him going forward on “Ray Donovan.” He’s been on the show since Season 1.

The sixth season of the hit Showtime drama series kicks off on October 28.

