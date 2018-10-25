Marcellus Wiley Wants To Inspire You With His New Memoir

If You Missed It
| 10.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Marcellus Wiley is one of the few former athletes whose transition to TV seems like the perfect fit.

Wiley’s big, boisterous presence on-the-field has translated into a top broadcaster on TV’s biggest sports network. But, how did he get here?

The former NFL star is revealing all in his new memoir NEVER SHUT UP: The Life, Opinions, and Unexpected Adventures of an NFL Outlier.

The story follows him from the crime riddled streets of South Central Los Angeles to his unconventional path to the NFL and building his brand post-NFL career.

Check out the full interview above to hear more about his memoir and learn why he wouldn’t have been taking a knee alongside Kaepernick.

Celebrity Rags to Riches
18 photos

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

 

(Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia)

Marcellus Wiley , NFL

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close