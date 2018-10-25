Marcellus Wiley Wants To Inspire You With His New Memoir

Marcellus Wiley is one of the few former athletes whose transition to TV seems like the perfect fit.

Wiley’s big, boisterous presence on-the-field has translated into a top broadcaster on TV’s biggest sports network. But, how did he get here?

The former NFL star is revealing all in his new memoir NEVER SHUT UP: The Life, Opinions, and Unexpected Adventures of an NFL Outlier.

The story follows him from the crime riddled streets of South Central Los Angeles to his unconventional path to the NFL and building his brand post-NFL career.

Check out the full interview above to hear more about his memoir and learn why he wouldn’t have been taking a knee alongside Kaepernick.

(Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia)