Willie Moore Jr. And His Wife Celebrate Their Baby Girl

In April Willie Moore Jr. and his wife Patricia announced that they are expecting their third child! The shared the news with an adorable video of them breaking the news to their sons, who didn’t believe they were going to be big brothers.
Over the weekend they celebrated their baby girl with a beautiful shower. The entire shower was pink and couldn’t possibly have been more girly! The day was twice as special because it was also their 13 wedding anniversary.
Mrs. Moore shared a number of pictures from the shower and wrote, “I was so excited how everything turned out for our Baby Sprinkle, Thank You again to everyone who contributed.”
View this post on Instagram
I was so excited how everything turned out for our Baby Sprinkle, Thank You again to everyone who contributed. We celebrated not only our family expanding but our baby girl’s soon to be arrival! October 22, 2005 when we got married our theme was “Two Hearts Become One.” We had no idea what that truly meant; however, 13 years later it has become clear. God has taken two individual people and slowly stitched us together. Now you know stitching requires a needle and we all know needles hurt; therefore, there are going to be some upsets, hurts and pains until we are woven together. There will also be some joys, healing and lessons learned. Today we celebrate our 13 year process of being woven together! It’s a beautiful process I tell ya if you allow God to do his work! Happy Anniversary @williemoorejrlive #Anniversary #TwoHearts #BecomingOne #BabyShower #GardenShower #GardenTheme #MooreFamily 📷: @davidlorenphoto My Dress: @felipegstylist
View this post on Instagram
October 22, 2005 when we got married our theme was “Two Hearts Become One.” We had no idea what that truly meant; however, 13 years later it has become clear. God has taken two individual people and slowly stitched us together. Now you know stitching requires a needle and we all know needles hurt; therefore, there are going to be some upsets, hurts and pains until we are woven together. There will also be some joys, healing and lessons learned. Today we celebrate our 13 year process of being woven together with many years to come. Out of that process was birthed 3 lovely sons and one Princess on the way! It’s a beautiful process I tell ya if you allow God to do his work! Happy Anniversary @williemoorejrlive #Anniversary #TwoHearts #BecomingOne #BabyShower #GardenShower #GardenTheme #MooreFamily 📷: @davidlorenphoto My Dress: @felipegstylist
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!