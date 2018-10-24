Willie Moore Jr. And His Wife Celebrate Their Baby Girl

In April Willie Moore Jr. and his wife Patricia announced that they are expecting their third child! The shared the news with an adorable video of them breaking the news to their sons, who didn’t believe they were going to be big brothers.

Over the weekend they celebrated their baby girl with a beautiful shower. The entire shower was pink and couldn’t possibly have been more girly! The day was twice as special because it was also their 13 wedding anniversary.

Mrs. Moore shared a number of pictures from the shower and wrote, “I was so excited how everything turned out for our Baby Sprinkle, Thank You again to everyone who contributed.”

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!