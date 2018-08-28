Lady Gaga Forced To Turn Over Documents In Vincent Herbert’s Legal Battle With Record Label

Vincent Herbert’s involvement in the rise of Lady Gaga has now forced the pop star into his legal drama.

According to The Blast, the pop star has been dragged into the Herbert’s court battle with a music company seeking $380,000 in owed payments. Gaga had not responded to subpoenas for about a year and was being threatened with contempt of court until she finally turned over the documents this summer.

Recently, LDNX Records filed court docs explaining they have been trying to collect on $380,000 owed to them by Herbert, the estranged husband of Tamar Braxton. LDNX demanded he be found in contempt of court, along with Gaga, Herbert’s other client, Remy Ma, and Interscope Records.

LDNX won a judgment against Vince in 2017 after suing him over a bad business deal. They claim to have not been paid a dime from Vince and are trying to figure out the sources of his income, so they can seize the money until the $380,000 is satisfied, The Blast reports.

In court docs, LDNX explains they subpoenaed Gaga, Remy and Interscope demanding they turn over financial information about deals they have with Vince so they can learn how much he was owed from their royalties.

They accused Gaga of failing to provide complete and accurate answers to the information they demanded from the subpoena. LDNX demanded sanctions against Gaga and Vince, along with Remy.

According to The Blast, LDNX went on to explain they wanted Lady Gaga’s info because Vince played a key role in her becoming a superstar. The two collaborated on some of her biggest hits, including Artpop, Born This Way, Telephone, Bad Romance Pt. 2., LoveGame, Paparazzi, and Poker Face — which made LDNX believe Vince was earning a substantial amount of royalties from the singer.

Gaga was allegedly served with the first subpoena in August 2017 but failed to respond for several months.

On July 30, LDNX wrote a letter to the judge stating Lady Gaga had now cooperated with their subpoena and provided satisfactory responses. They requested to withdraw their motion for contempt against her but wanted the judge to punish the remaining defendants, including Vince and Remy Ma, for their alleged obstruction.

The judge has yet to rule.

