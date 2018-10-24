Bombs Sent To Obama’s Office In D.C., Bill And Hillary Clinton’s Home, CNN Offices In New York

According to the Associated Press explosive devices were found in the mail at Obama’s D.C. office and at the Clintons’ home in New York.

The New York Times reported that the devices are similar to one found at billionaire philanthropist and liberal benefactor George Soros’ home on Monday. But, law enforcement have not yet determined where the devices came from.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement, according to The Washington Post. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

Also Wednesday, a police bomb squad was sent to CNN’s offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package.

The motive behind the would-be Soro’s bombings is also unclear at this time.

