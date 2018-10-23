According to The Guardian, the man seen yelling in the video above has been identified.
In the video, the man can be heard to calling 77-year-old Delsie Gayle an “ugly black bastard” and adds: “Don’t speak to me in a fu**ing foreign language, you stupid ugly cow.” The incident reportedly took place on a Ryanair as passengers were boarding in Barcelona and headed to London.
In an interview with ITV News, Gayle who is from from east London, said the incident left her feeling very low. “He pays his fare, I pay mine. So why did he abuse me for that? Because of the color of my skin … If I had done that to him, I’m sure they would have called the police,” she said.
She and her daughter were returning home after a trip that was meant to cheer Gayle up on the first anniversary of her husband’s death.
Ryanair apparently did not remove the man from the flight, instead moving Gayle from her seat. Gayle said it had put her off flying with the low-cost airline in the future. “I feel really depressed about it. I go to bed and say ‘what have I done?’,” she said.
Her daughter, Carol, 53, is not happy with the way the airline handled the situation and says they have not received an apology from Ryanair. “He should have been moved or taken off the plane and nothing was done … Nobody has apologized. We’ve not had nothing. We just want an open apology from Ryanair,” she said.
The Guardian reports Essex police said they had identified both parties in the incident and passed the information to the Spanish authorities, who are leading an investigation.
4 thoughts on “Man Who Went On Racist Rant After A Black Woman Sat Near Him On Plane Has Been Identified”
At least the man sitting behind her stood up in her defense. Scripture says that out of the heart flows the issues of life. This hatred is in this dog’s heart so there can be no apology good enough. As far as the airline, yes, he should have been removed – – he wasn’t so go on with your life….as long as you let him have you feeling low, he has power over you. Bask in the memories of the trip with your daughter.
Ryanair should be ashamed of themselves.
We all know that the Irish have no love for People of Color–but this shit is ridiculous.
Why wasn’t the RACIST TURD moved to another seat?–He was the one on a damn tirade
against the poor innocent African American woman.
I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for an apology from Ryanair.
I would obtain an attorney and file a lawsuit for BLATANT DISCRIMINATION/EMOTIONAL PAIN AND SUFFERING!!!!!!!!
HIT RyanAir in their pockets where it will really fucking hurts!!!!!!!!!
Ditto!!
Poor black people waiting for an apology,what good is that going to do.They should have cuss his azz back,an let the old devil no that they were not afraid of his racist azz.What I like to know was there any black men on that flight,and if so it was ur duty to protect these women from this devil.