Man Who Went On Racist Rant After A Black Woman Sat Near Him On Plane Has Been Identified

According to The Guardian, the man seen yelling in the video above has been identified.

In the video, the man can be heard to calling 77-year-old Delsie Gayle an “ugly black bastard” and adds: “Don’t speak to me in a fu**ing foreign language, you stupid ugly cow.” The incident reportedly took place on a Ryanair as passengers were boarding in Barcelona and headed to London.

In an interview with ITV News, Gayle who is from from east London, said the incident left her feeling very low. “He pays his fare, I pay mine. So why did he abuse me for that? Because of the color of my skin … If I had done that to him, I’m sure they would have called the police,” she said.

She and her daughter were returning home after a trip that was meant to cheer Gayle up on the first anniversary of her husband’s death.

Ryanair apparently did not remove the man from the flight, instead moving Gayle from her seat. Gayle said it had put her off flying with the low-cost airline in the future. “I feel really depressed about it. I go to bed and say ‘what have I done?’,” she said.

Her daughter, Carol, 53, is not happy with the way the airline handled the situation and says they have not received an apology from Ryanair. “He should have been moved or taken off the plane and nothing was done … Nobody has apologized. We’ve not had nothing. We just want an open apology from Ryanair,” she said.

The Guardian reports Essex police said they had identified both parties in the incident and passed the information to the Spanish authorities, who are leading an investigation.

