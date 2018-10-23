Gout: What It Is And How To Prevent It

Gout is a painful form of arthritis.

It affects more than 3 million Americans

It causes very painful, swollen, red, hot and stiff joints. A joint that Is commonly affected are the big toe, but other joints such as the knees, wrists, fingers, and elbows can also get gout.

Gout occurs when excess uric acid (a normal waste product) collects in the body, and crystals develop in the joints. This may happen because either uric acid production increases or is not removed from the body.

Certain foods and drugs may raise uric acid levels and lead to gout attacks. These include:

Shellfish and red meats

Alcohol in excess

Sugary drinks and foods

Certain medications

People who are at highest risk for Gout are:

Men

Family history of gout

Obese

Those who drink alcohol

Eat too many foods rich in purines

Diagnosis of gout can be made in several ways. It’s often diagnosed by finding uric acid crystals in the joint – this often done by using a needle to extract fluid from the joint and evaluating the fluid to see if crystals are present. It can also be diagnosed base on the joints involved, the symptoms, time course, blood tests and imaging.

There are medications to treat gout attacks when they occur and to try to prevent them from coming on. But treatment may be different for each person.

Losing weight, avoiding alcohol and decreasing sugary drinks and foods high in purines can be helpful to prevent gout attacks!

Dr. Jen is a Board-Certified Family Physician and Associate Professor at Rowan University. She frequently appears as a health expert on The TODAY Show, Dr. Oz Show, Steve Harvey Show, Fox News, CNN, HLN and others.

