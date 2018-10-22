Jenifer Lewis Wants To Help Kanye [Video]

Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis broke down in tears on CNN while speaking about troubled hip-hop star Kanye West.

“I just feel so sorry for him,” Lewis said as she wept.

West, who has said he’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and called it his “superpower,” seemed to walk back on the diagnosis during his Oval Office visit with Donald Trump.

“I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder,” West told Trump last week. “I was connected with a neuropsychologist that worked with athletes in the NBA and the NFL. He said that I actually wasn’t bipolar, I had sleep deprivation, which could cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now where I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name.”

Either way, CNN reports that Lewis empathizes with West, she was first diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the 1990s. The actress wrote about her struggles with mental illness in her memoir “The Mother of Black Hollywood.”

Jenifer Lewis jokingly asks for a beer at #PowerOfWomen: "If y'all don't get this f—ing joke I'll kill you" pic.twitter.com/Yc17xYVSYa — Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2018

“Part of the disorder is not wanting to tame the mania,” Lewis told CNN. “The high is so high and it feels great, but it’s dangerous. It’s so dangerous.”

Lewis said members of West’s camp recently approached her about meeting with him to talk about their shared mental health experiences.

“They are going to try to get me in a room with him when he gets back from Uganda,” she said. “And all I can tell everyone is that I will do my best.”

West is currently in Uganda finishing up work on a forthcoming album.

Lewis told CNN Tuesday that she’s worried for West, most especially since his recent visit to the White House.

“Of course I have my opinion about [West] going there and being out of control,” Lewis said. “I mean very little can shock us today with this administration, but it was cruel.”

She also had this to say to West’s yesmen:

“You’ve got to stop thinking about your paycheck,” she said. “Stop thinking about your paycheck, because if you don’t, he won’t be around.”

(Photo credit: PR Photos)

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE