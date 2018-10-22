DL Hughley Show
GED Section: Our Vote Counts

Republicans in Georgia are trying to literally steal the election from Stacey Abrams. They have been denying Black people the ability to vote, they even went as far as to remove a group of senior citizens who were headed to vote from a bus. DL says this behavior shows that they’re afraid to lose, he believes that Stacey Abrams really can win this election. If our vote didn’t count they wouldn’t be trying so hard to stop it.

Close