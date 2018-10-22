Willie Moore Jr Show
Home > Willie Moore Jr Show > Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending

All The Dove Awards 2018 Winners & Performance Highlights [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

Leave a comment
ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The 49th Annual Dove Awards, which aired Sunday, October 21 on TBN boasted a ton of winners including gospel newcomer Tauren Wells who took how four Dove Awards. 

Wells’ won “Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year,” “New Artist of the Year,” Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year,” and Rap/Hiphop Recorded Song of the Year.” 

He, along with artists like Tasha Cobbs, Tori Kelly, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Anthony Brown and more filled the Lipscomb Arena in Nashville where the award show was held. 

Check out a list of winners and see performance highlights + award show photos below. 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:  Zach Williams

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:  Tauren Wells

SONG OF THE YEAR: “Reckless Love”

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (ARTIST): Matthew West

SOUTHERN GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR:  Gaither Vocal Band

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

INSPIRATIONAL FILM OF THE YEAR:  I Can Only Imagine

 

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
62 photos

All The Dove Awards 2018 Winners & Performance Highlights [PHOTOS + VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Dove Awards , Get Up Erica , gospel music , Kirk Franklin , Tauren Wells , tori kelly

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close