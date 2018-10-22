All The Dove Awards 2018 Winners & Performance Highlights [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

The 49th Annual Dove Awards, which aired Sunday, October 21 on TBN boasted a ton of winners including gospel newcomer Tauren Wells who took how four Dove Awards.

Wells’ won “Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year,” “New Artist of the Year,” Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year,” and Rap/Hiphop Recorded Song of the Year.”

He, along with artists like Tasha Cobbs, Tori Kelly, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Anthony Brown and more filled the Lipscomb Arena in Nashville where the award show was held.

Check out a list of winners and see performance highlights + award show photos below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Zach Williams

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Tauren Wells

SONG OF THE YEAR: “Reckless Love”

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (ARTIST): Matthew West

SOUTHERN GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Gaither Vocal Band

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

INSPIRATIONAL FILM OF THE YEAR: I Can Only Imagine

