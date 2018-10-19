CLOSE
Savannah State Eyes Layoffs Amid Decline In Student Enrollment

Savannah State University may be forced to downsize due to lack of funds. According to savannahnow.com enrollment has been down for the past two years.

“As you may know, our enrollment has declined for two consecutive years, and a drop in enrollment means a decrease in tuition, fee and state-allocated revenue,” President Cheryl Dozier said in a Oct. 4 letter to faculty and staff. “This has resulted in a budget reduction for our current fiscal year, [FY 2019 ]. We also are preparing for reductions in state funding that will impact the next two budget cycles: [FY 2020 and FY 2021].”

Savannahnow.com reports, officials did not share which departments will be impacted, or when exactly layoffs would begin. They said that layoffs are being considered for the future.

