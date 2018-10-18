Jada Pinkett Smith And Actress Leah Remini Squash Scientology Beef

Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, and Leah Remini, 48, set aside their differences in an upcoming episode of Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.

The two women have ended their year-long feud after over their Scientology beliefs. The drama started when Remini told The Daily Beast that Jada was “in” when it came to the church and was a regular at the “Celebrity Centre” in Los Angeles, per toofab.com.

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini said in an interview last year. “I never saw Will there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

At the same, Jada clapped back on Twitter, saying:

“I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai… but I am not Jewish,” she tweeted. “I have prayed in mosques all over the world… but I am not a Muslim; I have read the Bhagavad Gita… but I am not a Hindu; I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist; and I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist.”

“I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not,” she added. “NO ONE ELSE can hold that power.”

But now, Pinkett Smith tells PEOPLE: “What was really emotional about it was realizing that there was two broken little girls in us that were abandoned by their fathers and turned into fighters who clashed.”

The actresses hashed out their differences while filming an episode of Jada’s popular online talk show.

“It was really beautiful and she reached out to me,” Smith told PEOPLE. “She was much more bigger than me in that way. It was nice to reconnect and release ourselves from all that nonsense that doesn’t matter.”

“You have to treat people with kindness because you don’t know what they’re going through,” she continued. “When she told me her story, I had so much more compassion and it reiterated the necessity to just be gentle and kind because we’re all f–king devastated.”

Remini left the church in 2013 and has since been spilling the tea about the organization in her Emmy-winning docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

The new season of “Red Table Talk” premieres Oct. 22 on Facebook Watch. New episodes drop every Monday.

