Everybody’s favorite couple (behind all of our other favorites), has called it quits! Diddy and Cassie have ended their 11 year relationship. People online have been saying Cassie wasted over a decade and got nothing out of it. She didn’t get a ring, or a baby. But Huggy is just happy he has a shot at dating Cassie!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: