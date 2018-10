It’s fall so that means, it’s pumpkin season! Have you ever noticed that your white friends love pumpkin everything? They love pumpkin coffee, pumpkin pie, pumpkin scented candles, they decorate with pumpkins, and probably even wear them on their clothes! It’s almost like they have no idea how good sweet potatoes are!

