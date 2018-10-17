CLOSE
Chaka Khan Named 2019 Rose Parade Grand Marshal

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Chaka Khan has been named grand marshal of the 2019 Rose Parade, which will feature the theme, “The Melody of Life.”

Tournament of Roses President Gerald Freeny announced the selection Wednesday. He saluted the Grammy Award-winning singer’s efforts as an activist and praised her gourmet dark chocolates.

She sells her own line of gourmet chocolates called “Chakalates.”

Khan will ride through Pasadena, California, in the 130th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day and participate in the celebration before the 105th Rose Bowl game, which will be a college football playoff semifinal.

Khan is known for her array of hits including I’m Every Woman, Ain’t Nobody and Through the Fire.

After the announcement, Khan said she was honored for being chosen as grand marshal.

