4-Year-Old Tests Positive For Crack Cocaine After Bringing It Home From Daycare [Video]

A 4-year-old girl came home from her Bronx daycare with a disturbing surprise — a handful of crack cocaine, and the drug in her system.

A local NBC affiliate reports that Sabrina Straker, the girl’s mother, was shocked when her daughter (Serenity) told her that she put a vile of the drug in her mouth. Now, mom is calling for the daycare to be shut down!

According to the report, when Serenity came went home from Lil Inventors Child Care unusually hyper and with strange capsules in her hand, Straker said her child told her that another kid in the daycare gave her his “teeth,” but when she looked at the capsules, she knew something was wrong.

Straker immediately took the capsules to local police and after running some tests, narcotics detectives confirmed that they were crack cocaine. Serenity admitted that she had put one of the capsules in her mouth, but spat it out. Still — she was rushed to the hospital, where she tested positive for the drug.

“She could have died if she ingested this,” Straker told PIX News. “I was furious.”

Lil Inventors Child Care Director Yvette Joseph said someone allegedly threw the capsules over the fence and one of the kids picked it up.

“We checked our center thoroughly and all of the children are safe,” Joseph said.

Police are reportedly investigating the incident and the family of the child who handed the capsule to Serenity.

Meanwhile, Straker wants the daycare closed.

“No one was watching the children,” she said. “There are 15 kids in the room with two teachers and two aides, where were they when this was going on?”

Police are investigating the incident.

