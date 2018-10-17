CLOSE
4 Guilty In Shooting That Killed Tyson Gay’s Daughter

(Tyson Gay Instagram)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Four men have been found guilty in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, daughter of Olympic track star Tyson Gay.

News outlets report a jury returned verdicts Monday after deliberating nearly five hours.

Jurors pronounced Chazerae Taylor guilty of wanton murder and four counts of wanton endangerment, recommending a 20-year sentence. His son, D’Markeo Taylor, was found guilty of wanton endangerment, and jurors recommended 15 months. D’Vonta Middlebrooks was found guilty on one count of wanton endangerment, and the jury recommended 15 years. Lamonte Williams was found guilty on five counts of wanton endangerment, and jurors recommended one year.

Authorities said Gay was an innocent bystander, shot in the neck during a parking lot shootout in 2016.

Tyson Gay says he’s glad his daughter got some justice.

