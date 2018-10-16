CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Maryland Cop Charged With Raping Woman During Traffic Stop

Leave a comment

(Prince George’s County Police Department)

CNN reports, a Maryland police officer has been charged with rape.

Ryan Macklin, 29, was taken into custody Monday evening, after allegedly raping a woman he pulled over.

Police said Macklin pulled the woman over at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 11. During the stop, wptv reports, Macklin forced the woman “to perform a sexual act” while they were both in the woman’s car in a parking lot. Police said Macklin was on duty, in uniform and driving a marked police cruiser at the time.

Macklin, a six-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department, has reportedly been suspended without pay and charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, perverted practice, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at a news conference, that the woman came forward “several hours” after the incident.

“The charges against this officer are highly troubling,” Stawinski said. “Officers take an oath to protect others, not to abuse their authority in order to victimize someone. Those who live and work in Prince George’s County deserve the very best from the men and women of this department.”

Macklin is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, police said. According to the department’s website, he was honored as patrol officer of the month at least two times in 2014, in March and September.

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
19 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Maryland , Police Officer , Rape

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close