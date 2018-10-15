Will Smith On His Marriage At The Red Table: “I Was Failing Miserably”

In a sneak peek for an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” Will Smith recalls the “worst” he’s ever felt in their marriage.

“There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight. I started keeping a diary,” Smith, 50, told daughter Willow, who replied “Damn.”

Jada — who co-hosts the series with Willow, 17, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones — dropped a preview clip on Monday from Will’s candid conversation with his family.

“It was every morning. I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage,” he added. “I was failing miserably.”