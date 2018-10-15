Will Smith On His Marriage At The Red Table: “I Was Failing Miserably”

In a sneak peek for an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” Will Smith recalls the “worst” he’s ever felt in their marriage.
“There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight. I started keeping a diary,” Smith, 50, told daughter Willow, who replied “Damn.”
Jada — who co-hosts the series with Willow, 17, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones — dropped a preview clip on Monday from Will’s candid conversation with his family.
“It was every morning. I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage,” he added. “I was failing miserably.”
At one point, he also says, “We don’t even call ourselves married anymore,” a point he’s talked about before, telling Tidal’s Rap Radar, “We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life.
There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”
In the end, it seems Jada did break her man, as he’s seen crying towards the end of the clip.
