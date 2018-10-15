CLOSE
Pregnant US Postal Service Employee Missing From Chicago’s South Side

ABC 7 reports a pregnant postal worker named Kierra Coles, has been missing for over a week.

Coles, 27, was last seen on Oct. 2 on a neighbor’s surveillance camera leaving her home, seemingly headed for work. But, the post office says she didn’t report for work that morning.

Family did not hear from her and filed a missing person’s report on Oct. 3.

According to ABC 7, Coles is about 5-foot-4, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and another that says, “Lucky Libra” on her back.

She is 12 weeks pregnant.

Chicago , Pregnant missing person , South Side of Chicago

