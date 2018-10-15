Maryland Father Makes Plea After Son Goes Missing In Idaho [Video]

It has been over a week since Terrence Woods has heard from his son, Terrence Woods Jr.

Fox 5 reports Woods Jr, 26, allegedly went missing on October 5 while shooting a documentary with a production crew in the rugged, back-country of Idaho.

The station reports that rescue crews spent days searching for Woods Jr. and found no trace of him.

Woods Jr. reportedly has experience filming in remote areas around the world. Videos on Woods Jr.’s Vimeo page, show his work with a number of productions around the world, including some in very remote areas. He has worked on everything from documentaries to prime-time TV shows like The Voice.

According to Fox 5, witnesses say he had been acting strangely before he disappeared over a steep cliff and took off running into the woods, but his family says that story doesn’t add up.

“My son saw something, heard something. He shouldn’t have seen or heard and didn’t like it.” Wood Sr. told the station. “My son is not in the woods, someone picked my son up. What for? What’s going on? That’s what I need to know. My son is not in the woods.”

The Woods family told Fox 5 the film company has not returned any of their recent calls. FOX 5 reached out to Raw TV and received the following statement:

“We can confirm that Terrence Woods, a member of one of our production teams, went missing on Friday, October 5th in Orogrande, Nez Perce National Forrest, Idaho. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office was immediately informed, and they implemented a Search and Rescue operation. Mr. Woods is a well-liked, valued member of the production team and we have been working closely with the Sheriff’s Office which has been leading the search. Mr. Woods’ family are in direct contact with the Sheriff’s Office. All enquiries regarding the status of the search should be directed to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.”

Woods Jr.’s birthday is next week, he will be 27.

