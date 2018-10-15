Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Oath’

Since it’s October, Oleebo chose to review a scary movie. The Oath, seems like Tiffany Haddish’s 112 movie this year! Citizens are asked to sign an oath to the president of the United States over the Thanksgiving holiday with the deadline being Black Friday. During Thanksgiving dinner Federal Agents show up and shake things up! Oleebo says this movie is so scary because it could actually happen!

