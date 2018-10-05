Inside Her Story: It’s Time To Make Millions

Starting a business is never easy but black women embrace challenge. More and more black women owned businesses are popping up and it’s time to make millions.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Mahisha Dellinger, the founder of Curls. Dellinger grew up in South Sacramento in an area called “danger island.” She says, “all I had was my spirit” and drive to be successful.

She built Curls from the ground up and it is now a multi-million dollar company. She stepped out on faith but kept her day job until the company was bringing in consistent money.

She has started the Black Girls Making Millions Academy to help other women achieve their dreams.

It’s a 4 day retreat to “really focus on getting that thing going.”

The retreat is in June 2019. All you have to pay for is to get to the resort and your stay. There are 50 spots available sign-up starts Oct. 15.

