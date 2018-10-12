Angie Stone And Q From 112 Can’t Wait For You To See Their Play!

If You Missed It
| 10.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Angie Stone and Q from 112 star in a new stage play called Head Over Heels. Stone calls the play a family friendly, “comedy that’s filled with drama!”

Q and Trina Braxton play the main characters in the show, which follows a young woman’s journey to find love. The twists and turns are sure to keep you laughing the whole time! This weekend the play is in Dallas at the Naomi Bruton Theatre.

In addition to the play, Stone also has a new single about to drop called, Same Number! It’s not out yet but, she gave Tom Joyner Morning Show listeners an exclusive sneak preview (watch the video above to hear it)!

The single is off of her new album which will be available soon.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

112 , Angie Stone , stage play , Trina Braxton

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Just Added
T.I. Rips Into Kanye West Over His Meeting With Trump [VIDEO]

Kanye West’s latest meeting with Donald Trump has left a ton of people unsettled, including his peers like T.I. who has recorded music with the rapper. 
Solutions? 17 Percent Of Black Baby Boomers Are Homeless At Some Point, Study Says

Alarming figures.
Angie Stone And Q From 112 Can’t Wait For You To See Their Play!
Roberta Flack Ready To Sing Again
Raven-Symoné: ‘I Didn’t Say I Wasn’t Black.’ [Video]
Beyonce, Jay Z Appear At City Of Hope Cancer Charity Event
House Of Horrors! Black Couple Traumatized After Airbnb Host Jumps Out Window

The popular homestay company later offered Jaleesa Jackson and Chiedozie Uwandu $2,500 and therapy sessions for witnessing the horrific incident.
Little Known Black History Facts: Raye Montague
Hurricane Michael Wallops Florida Panhandle
Black Neighborhoods Don’t Match Up To Trump Boasts
Mya Talks 20 Years In The Music Business And What She’s Learned Along The Way
Wakanda Forever: Ryan Coogler Signs Deal To Write, Direct ‘Black Panther 2’
Close