NFL Hall Of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson On Why He Took The Role As A Pastor In Faith-Based Film

LaDainian Tomlinson is a NFL Hall of Famer and went through a lot growing up. According to The Christian Post, the former Charger went through a depressed state after the divorce of his parents as well as a fire that destroyed the house he grew up in. Even though all these things occurred in his life that didn’t stop Tomlinson from going after his dreams of being a professional athlete.

He played for 11 seasons and even went on to win MVP in 2006. To many he’s one of the best running backs in NFL history. Tomlinson credits a lot of his success to his faith as well as wisdom of his pastor mother.

In a recent interview, Tomlinson said, “I was deeply influenced by my mom’s faith. I grew up in church, and over time, my own faith grew. Nobody’s road is straight, and in those difficult times, that’s when we need God. We seek Him, we yearn for Him. We need that foundation, we need His guidance and presence in our lives. I thank God, because I’ve been through so much; my faith has been tested. But thanks to Him, I’m still standing.”

He’s excited for this next journey to play Pastor Williams in the new faith-based film “God Bless the Broken Road.” The storyline in the film is about a pastor of a small church whose choir director loses her husband. He helps her as she goes through financial burdens and tries to overcome the anger she has with God as she loses her faith in the process.

