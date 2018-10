Taylor Swift took to Instagram to encourage her millions of followers to vote; and to express support for the Democratic party. After her post, Donald Trump came out and said “now I like her music 25% less.” But, Vote.org said they received over 65,000 registrations in a 24 hour period. DL said in a TMZ video that Swift did the right thing and welcomed her to “the fight”

