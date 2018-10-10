Little Known Black History Fact: Thelonious Monk

The late Thelonious Monk was born on October 10, 1917 and is considered to be one of the pioneers of modern day jazz.

Monk won the Apollo theater amateur night contest so much, that he was banned from entering. After dropping out of High school he joined Mittens Playhouse in 1941 where he, along with, Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie “Bird” Parker, helped develop the bebop style.

He began recording music in the 50s and by the late 60s he was a star! Monk is one of only five jazz musicians to make the cover of Time Magazine. But, in the 70s at the peak of his fame, Monk decided to slow down.

He reportedly he passed in 1982 at 64 after battling an illness.

