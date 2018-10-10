If Guy Were You, He’d Take That Secret To The Grave!

Have you ever played that game where you’re supposed to spill your deepest, darkest, secrets to your partner? If you have, Guy thinks you’re crazy! He knows a man who decided to confess to his wife that he had a crush on her sister before he met her. As you could imagine, that didn’t go over too well. Now they’re getting a divorce. So fellas, if Guy were you, he’d take secrets like that to the grave.

