If Guy Were You, He’d Take That Secret To The Grave!

| 10.10.18
Have you ever played that game where you’re supposed to spill your deepest, darkest, secrets to your partner? If you have, Guy thinks you’re crazy! He knows a man who decided to confess to his wife that he had a crush on her sister before he met her. As you could imagine, that didn’t go over too well. Now they’re getting a divorce. So fellas, if Guy were you, he’d take secrets like that to the grave.

Guy Torry , Relationships , Secrets

One thought on “If Guy Were You, He’d Take That Secret To The Grave!

  1. Monique on said:

    I’m with Guy about Kanye as well. Donald Trump is doing this because Taylor Swift took a strong 💪🏽 stand against all of the division, hatred, & lies he is perpetuating again racism, women, etc. That’s all.

