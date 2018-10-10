News
Home > News > Top News

Cleveland Judge: ‘I Will Not Send People To Jail’

Leave a comment

A Cleveland judge said on that he will stop sending people to the Cuyahoga County Jail, unless they’re accused of committing the worst crimes. Cleveland Municipal Judge Michael Nelson, no longer believes the jail is safe after a sixth inmate died in four months, reports Cleveland.com. 

He will reportedly set personal bonds, meaning people who walk into his courtroom will be allowed to leave without posting bonds. He is also trying to set up a meeting with jail officials to figure out why so many inmates are dying.

According to Cleveland.com, upon hearing of the latest inmate death the first thing he did was check to see if it was someone he sent to jail.

In a statement to Cleveland.com Nelson said,

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the inmate as 44-year-old Allan Martin Gomez. He died four days after being booked into the county jail.

Gomez was arrested on a warrant issued months ago. He was reportedly charged with fifth-degree felony cocaine possession, meaning he was accused of possessing less than five grams of the drug.

County officials have not released information regarding Gomez’s death. Gomez was the sixth inmate to die in a four month period. In the past 10 years, no more than two Cuyahoga County Jail inmates have died in a one year period, according to the site.

Famous Ohioans
27 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

cleveland , Jail , Judge

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close