Nicki Minaj Reveals She Was A Victim Of Domestic Violence [Video]

Nicki Minaj released two teasers for her upcoming documentary, Queen, on Tuesday night, in which she describes how growing up in a violent household led to her own experience with low self-esteem, domestic violence and emotional abuse.

The forthcoming Apple Music project was filmed during the recording process of the album of the same name, and in the clips, a tearful Minaj recalls childhood memories of having to protect her mother from her abusive husband.

“I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her,” Minaj revealed in the preview, fighting back tears. “And she always brings up this story: As a little girl, I would stand in front of my mother and go like this [with my arms out]. That’s why some people would describe me as abrasive or bitchy or whatever, because I vowed from that age, no man would ever be with me, call me out my name, treat me like that. And then all of the sudden, that was my life.”

Minaj reveals that a bad relationship left her with low self-esteem and she struggled to make music.

“Who was I gonna inspire when I had nothing in me to give? I let one human being make me so low that I didn’t even remember who I was,” she said. “I was scared to get in the studio because I didn’t believe in myself.”

Nicki said it wasn’t until she “changed locations” — first to Miami and then back to New York — that things started looking up for her both personally and professionally, per toofab.com.

“I started catching a vibe,” she said, adding that was then able to crank out hits including “Good Form” and “Coco Chanel.”

In the teasers, Nicki never reveals the name of her abuser, but shortly after she shared the clips her ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, posted a cryptic message on his own social media from an account with the name @narcissist.sociopath.awarenes2. He captioned the shot, “Lol.”

“When cornered, they’ll lash out by claiming that THEY are the real victim,” the message read. “Their story will detail your drinking problem, depression, low-self-esteem, financial woes, etc. — thereby gaining the sympathy of their fan club. Meanwhile, YOU will be isolated and confused while this aggressive campaign transpires. And when you emerge, the trap will have been set.”

Meek eventually deleted the post but not before fans quickly assumed that it was in response to Minaj, and many viewed it as an admittance of guilt. Fans quickly flooded his page with comments such as: “She never said a name. Why you sounding guilty?”

One person also wrote: “I knew you abused Nicki physically and verbally. Guilty conscience is killing you already even without her mentioning [a] name.”

“Making a woman look crazy when she is upset and telling her truth and then misdiagnosing her as being narcissistic is disgusting,” said another commenter.

While another noted: “Facts. I’m glad you left that drug addict Nicki alone. She insane”

