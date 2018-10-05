Shopper Says Florida H&M Falsely Accused Her of Stealing a Pair of Earrings

In January of this year H&M made headlines for posting a photo of a young black child in a “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” sweatshirt, which many called racist. Less than a year later the retail giant is at the center of another race-related incident.

According to CBS 4 a Miami-area H&M falsely accused a black customer of shoplifting. The customer, Daniela Taylor, is still in shock because of the way she was treated by employees.

Taylor told the station she went to the H&M store in Pembroke Lakes Mall on Sept. 25 to return a pair of earrings and decided to buy another pair. After walking out of the store, she was confronted by two loss-prevention agents who accused her of stealing the earrings.

“He’s like, ‘That’s it. You’re going to jail.’ I’m like, ‘But for what?’,” Taylor, who was still in tears when she spoke to the CBS affiliate two days later, told the news station.

One particular exchange between her and a black loss-prevention officer had her particularly upset, she said.

“I’m cursing because obviously, I have already told him I didn’t do anything. I said, ‘You should understand where I’m coming from. If you were on the other end of the table, you should understand how they do us these days.’ He said, ‘Don’t pull the race card on me,’” said Taylor.

After employees reviewed the security footage they realized that Taylor hadn’t stolen anything. They apologized to Taylor but she feels more should be done.

“They need to be better at who they hire. They really need to look into people and do the extensive training that needs to be done,” Taylor told CBS 4. She also told the TV station there was no doubt in her mind that her race impacted her experience.

“It was a black thing. Period. I wasn’t the only person in there. Why me?” She said.

