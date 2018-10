Oleebo calls The Hate U Give, “a powerful movie,” that accurately shows what Black people are dealing with today. In the film a teenage girl named Star is the only witness to the shooting of her unarmed friend my a white police officer. The film follows her struggle to decide weather or not she should publicly speak up. According to Oleebo this movie is a must see!

