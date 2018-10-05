New Trailers: T.I. And Tiny Return With ‘Friends and Family Hustle,” OWN’s New Dating Show

Whether or not you believe that T.I. and Tiny are together, apart or doing what they need to do to keep the checks rolling in, they’re returning for another season of their VH1 reality series.

But instead of it being called The Family Hustle, it’s now the Friends and Family Hustle and Monica, Toya Wright and LeToya Luckett will have more prominent roles this season. What we know for sure about the on-again, off-again couple is that they enjoy getting paid together. Here’s a look at the upcoming season due to begin on October 22.

OWN’s new dating show, hosted by Tommy “Nephew Tommy” Miles and produced by Will Packer will focus on the struggles of 30 and 40-something Black men and women looking for love. It will ultimately wind down to three couples who hopefully can find their happily ever after. Here’s the trailer. Will you be watching?

PHOTO: PR Photos, OWN

