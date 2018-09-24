T.I. & Tiny’s Reality Show ‘Family Hustle’ Will Return This Fall

It looks like T.I. and Tiny Harris’ reality show ‘Family Hustle’ is returning after all! According to TheJasmineBrand the couple has been filming over the summer and the show will reportedly return in the fall.

Earlier in the summer, it was rumored that Tiny and husband T.I. were working on reviving their show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. But, not long after the rumors began T.I. denied that the family was coming back to television.

Last month, AJC reported that Georgia Department of Economic Development listed the series was back in production for a seventh season. The first episode of show aired on VH1 on December 5, 2011. The series supposedly ended in May of 2017.

The show followed gave fans an inside look at the couple and their six kid’s crazy busy lives.

