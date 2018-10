Pooch Hall was arrested for a DUI and also reportedly let his toddler drive! Witnesses reported seeing the two-year-old sitting on Hall’s lap steering the car. The duo crashed into a parked car but thankfully no one was hurt. When the authorities arrived they found Hall and his son “crying, drooling” and both had “made poo-poo” Chris says.

