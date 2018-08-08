DUI Suspect Pleads Her Case: ‘ I’m A Clean White Girl’

A South Carolina woman thought that her whiteness would get her out of being arrested while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the New York Post, Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw was stopped by police in the early morning hours of August 4, after speeding through a stop sign more than 30 miles an hour over the speed limit.

Cutshaw told cops she had had just two glasses of wine, according to the New York Post.

“I mean I was celebrating my birthday,” Cutshaw, who turns 33 on Thursday, told the cops when they asked her how big the glasses were for her alleged two drinks, according to the Post.

According to the Post, Cutshaw gave the officers a laundry list of reasons why she deserved to be let off the hook. She said that she had a perfect high school GPA and claimed to be dating a cop. When none of those seemed to work she brought out what she probably thought to be a fool proof defense, ““I’m a white, clean girl,” Cutshaw said.

When the officers asked what exactly that meant, she replied, “You’re a cop, you should know what that means.” Reports the Post.

Cutshaw was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center. The Post reports that she is no longer in custody, according to online jail records.

